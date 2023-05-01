Exclusive
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
Yesterday
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
Kavango in final stages of talks to acquire Zim gold mine
The Southern Africa focussed metals exploration company said the project includes multiple adjoining gold claims along a 3.4-kilometre strike that has historically supported high-grade underground mining as well as more recent surface small-scale mining operations.
Modern methodologies and technology have never been used to investigate the project area.
The option's preliminary conditions would allow Kavango to conduct unfettered field due diligence, including exploration and drilling, before determining whether to exercise the option to acquire.
Before finalising the transaction, Kavango conducted comprehensive preliminary due diligence, including two field visits to the project region.
Parallel to the fresh purchase discussions, Kavango has been in talks with a single investor about a potential £6 million conditional equity investment in the firm via a non-brokered direct subscription.
If the conditions are formalised and agreed upon, Kavango anticipates completing the planned subscription at 1p per share.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished