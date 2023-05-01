SODIAM to hold a rough diamond tender

Angolan national diamond trading company, SODIAM will convene an online rough diamond tender, which is exclusively targeting customers with proven expertise in +10.80 carat stones.

It said the bid submission will end on May 19, 2023.

Viewings are scheduled to take place between May 8 and 18, 2023, at SODIAM’s office in Luanda.

SODIAM will tender 36 single stones, including 19 single stones from Kaixepa production; seven from Catoca production; two from Luminas production; and each from Chitotolo production, Uari, Lunhinga, and Cooperativa Moquita productions.

SODIAM realised $28,7 million from the sale of 1,819.79 carats at its fifth international rough tender last November.

The diamonds sold were special productions from Lulo, Catoca, and Luele.

The diversified pack of special stones included a composition of seven stones from Lulo that yielded $20,4 million, 27 from Catoca worth $5,3 million, and nine from Luele that realised about $3 million.

SODIAM exported around 8,9 million rough carats in 2021 worth $1.62 billion, or an average price of $182,16 per carat, positioning Angola as the world’s third-largest rough diamond producer in value terms.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





