Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky

The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...

India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...

This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...

01 may 2023

LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry

A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...

24 april 2023

"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

17 april 2023

"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange

H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...

10 april 2023

India's gold demand is down 17% for Q1 2023

Demand for gold in India for Q1 2023 was at 112.5t down by 17% as compared to the overall Q1 demand for 2022 of 135.5t. Total Jewellery demand in India for Q1 2023 decreased by 17% at 78t compared to Q1 2022 at 94.2t. The total Investment demand for Q1 2023 at 34.4t also decreased by 17% as against to Q1 2022 of 41.3t. Total gold recycled in India in Q1 2023 was 34.8t, up by 25% compared to 27.8t in Q1 2022, while total net bullion imports in Q1 2023 were 134t, similar to Q1 2022, according to the World Gold Council press release.
Somasundaram PR, Regional CEO, India, World Gold Council said: “India’s gold demand in Q1 2023 fell 17% y-o-y to 112.5t following record high and volatile gold prices. This impacted sentiment and gold jewellery demand dropped to 78t from 94.2t in Q1 2022 with little support from the investment side.
Since 2010, barring the pandemic gap, this is the fourth time that Q1 gold jewellery demand fell below 100 tonnes. Sharp rise in gold prices and volatility combined with fewer auspicious days to trigger consumption, has led to many households deferring buying perhaps in anticipation of a downward price correction.
Investment demand, primarily gold bars and coins, too, saw a drop of 17% to 34.4t in Q1 2023 from 41.3t y-o-y. Global factors, primarily US interest rate hikes, pushing up dollar prices and rupee depreciation kept gold prices high, nearly 19% jump over last year. Discussions with trade indicate that purchases are through recycling old gold jewellery and lower unit purchases, which reflect higher volumes on digital gold platforms that enable micro savings in gold. Predictably, there was a sharp jump in recycling up by 25% to 34.8 tonnes in comparison to the same period last year."
"Our forecast for the gold demand is muted for 2023 even as the economic momentum in India remains healthy and the RBI rate hike cycle has paused. The outlook for gold purchases is highly dependent on rupee prices, which show no sign of abating, and which will act as a deterrent, and of course monsoons, though Q4 as always, could throw a surprise. We believe current trends point to less than 800t of demand for 2023," he added.

