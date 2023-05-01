Exclusive
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Diamcor starts bulk sampling into greater areas of SA project
It said the programme seeks to further identify and locate additional material that is known to have shifted and eroded from the adjacent De Beers' Venetia diamond mine, which is recognised as one of the top-producing diamond mines in the world.
The initial trial-mining efforts undertaken to date have provided Diamcor with a better understanding of the shift and erosion of the estimated 1,000 vertical meters of material from the De Beers Venetia diamond mine kimberlite clusters that are known to have been displaced in the direction of Krone and Endora properties.
"The considerable effort to date now allows us to proceed with this drilling and bulk sampling on the greater areas of the Project," said Diamcor chief executive Dean Taylor.
"The knowledge gained from previous trial-mining and the sale of rough diamonds, along with recent modelling and initial input of some of the industry's most respected geological experts, all point to the potential to identify significant additional material from the known shift and erosion off of Venetia."
Diamcor said the establishment of infrastructure, two large processing plants, heavy equipment, and the extensive large-scale trial mining exercises completed to date in the initial area of 657 hectares of the Project's total 5,888 hectares, have allowed it to refine unique approaches to mining using advanced technology to extract diamonds in a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible manner.
The previous establishment of these collective items will allow Diamcor to advance additional drilling and bulk sampling efforts in a very cost-effective and efficient manner, it said.
Diamcor said trial mining exercises were expected to continue on portions of the initial area in conjunction with the additional drilling and bulk sampling exercises.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished