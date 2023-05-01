Van Cleef & Arpels to open two new jewelry workshops in France

Today News

As the demand for hard luxury continues to grow globally, Van Cleef & Arpels said it will open two new jewelry workshops in France within the next three years. They will bring to four the number of in-house production sites in France for the house’s jewelry, news.yahoo.com reports.

The overall budget for these projects is more than 100 million euros, according to the company.

Pilot sites are slated to open in 2024 and both sites will be fully operational by 2026.

As of 2023, Van Cleef & Arpels said it had 300 specialists across its internal jewelry and watchmaking workshops in France and Switzerland.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





