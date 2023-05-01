GIA Examines 34.59 Carat CVD Laboratory-Grown Diamond

Image credit: GIA

The GIA (Gemological Institute of America) laboratory in Hong Kong recently evaluated the largest chemical vapor deposition (CVD) laboratory-grown diamond seen by the Institute.Produced by Ethereal Green Diamond in India, the 34.59 ct, 24.94 × 13.95 × 9.39 mm, emerald-cut laboratory-grown diamond was evaluated as VS2, G color.The size of the largest CVD diamond seen by GIA increased by 111% since the Institute reported on a then record-sized 16.41 ct CVD laboratory-grown diamond in 2022.“This more than two-fold increase in size within one year is an impressive technical achievement in CVD diamond growth,” said Tom Moses, GIA executive vice president and chief laboratory and research officer. “With such production improvements, correct identification and disclosure are critical to maintaining consumer trust; this is another example of why GIA devotes significant resources and research to protect consumer confidence.”