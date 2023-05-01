WFDB enters into partnership with Natural Diamond Council

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) has entered into a partnership with the Natural Diamond Council (NDC) to support the growth of the industry. WFDB will work together with the NDC to identify ways in which the values of natural diamonds can reach more consumers through the direct reach of the WFDB, its member bourses, and their individual members, as per a press release from WFDB.

WFDB President Yoram Dvash said, “Today’s consumers have more choices than ever before and are heavily influenced by social media and digital platforms. It is crucial to present the natural diamond industry in a creative and authentic way. We believe that the NDC is successfully doing just that, and we want to support this very important work,” said Dvash.

WFDB Vice President Moshe Salem said, “We believe that more stakeholders need to come together to help ensure the strength of the industry, and will protect the millions of livelihoods in regions of the world for whom natural diamonds provide the resources for education, health and social infrastructure.”

Natural Diamond Council CEO David Kellie said, “We are very pleased to partner with the WFDB, which represents diamond traders all over the world. We believe that together we can find many ways to collaborate that will benefit the industry as a whole."



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

