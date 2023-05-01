WFDB enters into partnership with Natural Diamond Council

Exclusive

A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...

The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) has entered into a partnership with the Natural Diamond Council (NDC) to support the growth of the industry. WFDB will work together with the NDC to identify ways in which the values of natural diamonds can reach more consumers through the direct reach of the WFDB, its member bourses, and their individual members, as per a press release from WFDB.
WFDB President Yoram Dvash said, “Today’s consumers have more choices than ever before and are heavily influenced by social media and digital platforms. It is crucial to present the natural diamond industry in a creative and authentic way. We believe that the NDC is successfully doing just that, and we want to support this very important work,” said Dvash.
WFDB Vice President Moshe Salem said, “We believe that more stakeholders need to come together to help ensure the strength of the industry, and will protect the millions of livelihoods in regions of the world for whom natural diamonds provide the resources for education, health and social infrastructure.”
Natural Diamond Council CEO David Kellie said, “We are very pleased to partner with the WFDB, which represents diamond traders all over the world. We believe that together we can find many ways to collaborate that will benefit the industry as a whole."

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

