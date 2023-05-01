Phillips announces highlights from the spring watch auctions in Hong Kong

Phillips in association with Bacs & Russo announced highlights from its first watch auction series to take place at the company’s new Asia headquarters in Hong Kong.

The landmark thematic auction titled The Imperial Patek Philippe Sale will take place on 23 May and will be followed by The Hong Kong Watch Auction: XVI on 24-25 May.

The Imperial Patek Philippe Sale will be led by the Patek Philippe reference 96 Quantieme Lune, with an estimate in excess of HK$25 million/ US$3 million.

Comprised of over 240 lots, The Hong Kong Watch Auction: XVI will be an assembly of the finest collectible vintage and contemporary pieces, covering the best of horology across the 20th and 21 centuries.



