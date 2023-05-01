Asante gets the nod to delay publication of year-end results

Asante Gold was permitted by the British Columbia Securities Commission to delay filing its financial year-end accounts until June 30.

The cease trade order issued by the commission restricts Asante's chief executive and chief financial officer from dealing in the Africa-focused company's equities as long as annual filings are not made.

However, trading in shares by others is permitted.

Asante failed to meet the May 1 deadline for its annual filings due to the complexity of merging the Chirano gold mine acquisition, which was finalised in August last year.

Asante acquired Chirano in Ghana from Kinross Gold for $225 million in cash and shares.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





