Barrick Declares Q1 Dividend

Today News

Gold and copper producer, Barrick has declared a dividend of $0.10 per share for the first quarter of 2023.

It said the dividend is consistent with the company’s performance dividend policy announced at the start of 2022.

The first quarter of 2023 dividend will be paid mid-next month to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2023.

“Through the maintenance of a robust balance sheet, we are able to continue to provide a strong base dividend to our shareholders, with our Performance Dividend Policy providing shareholders with the potential for additional upside going forward,” said company vice-president and chief financial officer Graham Shuttleworth.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





