India's NMDC in talks with Australia's Hancock for lithium mining

Indian iron ore miner NMDC Ltd is in talks with Australia's Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd for lithium exploration and mining, as per a Reuters report.

As per the report, many countries across the world are racing to secure lithium supplies for rechargeable batteries for future fleets of electric vehicles.

India, which found its first reserves of the mineral in February, has also been exploring ways to shore up supplies by acquiring overseas mines.

In addition, NMDC is also expecting to receive forest clearances by June for diamond mining in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. The mine produces around 10 carats of diamond per 100 tonnes of Kimberlite processed.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

