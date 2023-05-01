Exclusive
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Norilsk Nickel reconfigures mining production on the Kola Peninsula
We are talking about the implementation of a large-scale investment project, within the framework of which it is planned to open and involve about 108 million tons of ore in mining.
The cost of the project is estimated at this stage at more than 20 billion rubles, which is planned to be mastered by 2034.
Employees and technical resources of the Kaula-Kotselvaara mine, which is located 30 kilometers from Zapolyarny, in the village of Nickel, will be involved in the development of the new project. This mine is the oldest mining enterprise of Norilsk Nickel. Today it is morally and technically obsolete, and its reserves are almost exhausted. The production activity of the mine is planned to be curtailed until 2024.
"When deciding on the reconfiguration of mining production, the company proceeded from the principles of the safety of life and health of employees, their social protection, as well as improving production efficiency. The company intends to maintain its human resources potential and provide all interested employees with jobs in the company," said Alexander Leonov, Vice President and head of the Kola Division of Norilsk Nickel, General Director of the Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished