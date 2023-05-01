Norilsk Nickel reconfigures mining production on the Kola Peninsula

Norilsk Nickel intends to reconfigure mining production in the Pechenga District of the Murmansk Region. The main task will be to increase the efficiency and accelerate the development of the production capacities of the Severny mine in the city of Zapolyarnoye, the company's press service reports.

We are talking about the implementation of a large-scale investment project, within the framework of which it is planned to open and involve about 108 million tons of ore in mining.

The cost of the project is estimated at this stage at more than 20 billion rubles, which is planned to be mastered by 2034.

Employees and technical resources of the Kaula-Kotselvaara mine, which is located 30 kilometers from Zapolyarny, in the village of Nickel, will be involved in the development of the new project. This mine is the oldest mining enterprise of Norilsk Nickel. Today it is morally and technically obsolete, and its reserves are almost exhausted. The production activity of the mine is planned to be curtailed until 2024.

"When deciding on the reconfiguration of mining production, the company proceeded from the principles of the safety of life and health of employees, their social protection, as well as improving production efficiency. The company intends to maintain its human resources potential and provide all interested employees with jobs in the company," said Alexander Leonov, Vice President and head of the Kola Division of Norilsk Nickel, General Director of the Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished







