Rio Tinto unveils iconic A$2 mn Argyle RoseTM jewellery piece

Image credit: Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto has unveiled the latest heirloom piece of Argyle Pink DiamondsTM jewellery, featuring one of the last diamonds to be mined from the Argyle mine in the East Kimberley, Western Australia.Exclusively designed by Western Australian jeweller Solid Gold Diamonds, the Argyle RoseTM is notable for featuring a total of 3.25 carats of rare Argyle pink and blue diamonds encrusted in a rose motif, surrounded by white diamonds and hand-set in platinum and 18K gold.The heart of this unique jewellery piece is an extremely rare 1.36 carat, Fancy Deep Pink radiant cut diamond. It is just one of twelve radiant cut diamonds over one carat with a colour grading, 1P, from the last 30 years of production from Argyle. The surrounding petaled design of pink and blue Argyle Diamonds™ totals 1.89 carats, together with 2.80 carats of white diamonds.The Argyle RoseTM can be worn as a ring or statement pendant and is available for sale for A$2 million. The Argyle RoseTM will be available for sale through Solid Gold Diamonds, located in Perth.