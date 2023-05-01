Sylvania Platinum mulls share buyback for up to $10mln

Sylvania Platinum is planning to conduct a Share Buyback on the market to purchase ordinary shares of the company’s issued share capital worth $10 million.

It said the move seeks to reduce the share capital of the company.

The share buyback will be funded from the company's current cash balance, said Sylvania.

It said the share buyback will be done under the terms and authority of the company’s bye-laws and all ordinary shares purchased will be cancelled.

Liberum Capital was instructed to execute the share buyback, including its irrevocable appointment to purchase shares with absolute discretion during any closed period.

Sylvania reported recently that its Dump Operations produced 17 926 oz of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold (4E) platinum group metals (PGMs) at its operations in South Africa in the third quarter of the company’s 2023 financial year.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





