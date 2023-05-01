Exclusive
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Implats revenue grows despite drop in output
Its cost of sales of R40.6 billion rose by 8% and it delivered a gross profit of R17.2 billion.
The group achieved earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of R24.5 billion at an EBITDA margin of 42%.
“Implats delivered significant EBITDA and free cash flow generation, maintained a strong and flexible balance sheet and sustained its commitment to consistent shareholder returns - while simultaneously funding increased rates of capital expenditure across a suite of mining and processing projects,” said group chief executive Nico Muller.
Implats said the South African rand depreciation resulted in additional inflationary pressures, compounding the impact of high energy and consumables pricing on the translated cost and capital expenditure at the Zimbabwean and Canadian operations.
The group delivered headline earnings of R14.0 billion or 1 654 cents per share, generated free cash flow of R11.0 billion after funding capital expenditure of R4.9 billion, and ended the period debt free with net cash of R27 billion (excluding leases).
The board of directors declared an interim dividend of 420 cents per share, with 36% of free cash flow allocated to shareholder returns.
Group refined production of 1.48 million 6E ounces, including saleable production from Impala Canada, declined by 9% in the half year ended 31 December 2022 compared to 1.62 million ounces, a year earlier.
It said smelting capacity was constrained by increased power cuts and the scheduled rebuild of the Number 4 Furnace in Rustenburg, South Africa, which started in late November 2022.
Implats ended the period with about 140 000 6E ounces of excess inventory from non in the comparative period.
Group 6E refined production in the financial year 2023 is estimated to be between 3 million and 3.15 million ounces.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished