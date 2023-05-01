Smiling Rocks sparkles at Met Gala 2023 with Gigi

The Iconic Gigi Hadid wearing Smiling Rocks lab grown diamond ‘Dream Necklace’, a one-of-a-kind haute couture creation using 1ct round and 1.5ct emerald lab grown diamonds decorating the neckline. A 6ct centre stone with drop pear diamonds creates a classic and timeless piece. In 14K white gold, this has 54pcs of diamonds, totalling 74.65ctw.
She paired it with our High jewelry ring set in 14K white gold with marquise, round and cushion lab grown diamonds (80pcs) 7.70ct.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished