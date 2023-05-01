Exclusive

India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...

This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...

01 may 2023

LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry

A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...

24 april 2023

"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

17 april 2023

"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange

H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...

10 april 2023

There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately

The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...

03 april 2023

Smiling Rocks sparkles at Met Gala 2023 with Gigi

Gigi Hadid was wearing a Smiling Rocks Dream Necklace and High Jewelry Ring at the Met Gala 2023 celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty', according to an announcement by Smiling Rocks.
The Iconic Gigi Hadid wearing Smiling Rocks lab grown diamond ‘Dream Necklace’, a one-of-a-kind haute couture creation using 1ct round and 1.5ct emerald lab grown diamonds decorating the neckline. A 6ct centre stone with drop pear diamonds creates a classic and timeless piece. In 14K white gold, this has 54pcs of diamonds, totalling 74.65ctw.
She paired it with our High jewelry ring set in 14K white gold with marquise, round and cushion lab grown diamonds (80pcs) 7.70ct.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

