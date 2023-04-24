Perenti bags five-year contract at Ghana underground gold mine

Perenti, a diversified mining services group with interests in contract mining, has been awarded a new five-year contract worth A$630 million at the Newmont’s Subika underground gold mine in Ghana.

It said the UMA joint venture between its subsidiary African Underground Mining Services (AUMS) and Rocksure International, a local Ghanaian civil and mining contractor will provide all underground development and production activities, diamond drilling and associated support services at the Subika Underground Mine.

In addition, under the terms of the new contract Newmont will acquire the current fleet of underground equipment associated with the project and will also be responsible for the acquisition of additional fleet as required for the project.

Perenti said it expects that this capital strategy will have significant benefits, but primarily will reduce the capital intensity of the project while still delivering strong returns.

“With this new contract, Perenti not only expands its tenure in Ghana but furthers its relationship with Newmont, the world’s leading gold company with a world-class portfolio of assets in favourable mining jurisdictions,” said Perenti chief executive Mark Norwell.

AUMS commenced development and production activities at the Subika underground mine in mid-2017 as part of Newmont’s larger Ahafo complex.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





