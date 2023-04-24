India-UAE CEPA completes one successful year on May 1

The historic India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) which was signed on February 18, 2022 and came into force on May 1, 2022, has completed one successful year on May 1, 2023.

The India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was the Fastest Executed Bilateral Agreement where imports and exports increased between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This was the Fastest Executed Bilateral Agreement where imports and exports increased between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The agreement also boosted trade which benefited the domestic market. Labour-intensive sectors also boomed as a result of this tie-up.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



