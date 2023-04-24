Exclusive

India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...

This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...

Yesterday

LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry

A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...

24 april 2023

"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

17 april 2023

"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange

H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...

10 april 2023

There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately

The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...

03 april 2023

India to invite fresh bids for import quotas for UAE gold

Today
News
India’s government said on 27, April that it will invite fresh bids for quotas to import gold from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a concessional duty agreed under a trade pact between the two countries, as per a Reuters Report.
The quotas are for the import of 140 tons of gold from UAE in total in the financial year that started on April 1 with a duty that is one percentage point lower than India’s standard 15% gold import duty.
India is the world’s second-largest gold consumer and imports the bulk of its gold. It signed a broad trade and investment pact with the UAE last May which aims to cut tariffs and effectively increase annual trade between the two nations to $100 billion within five years.
Under the agreement, over a period of five years, the quota to import gold at a lower duty from UAE will be raised to as much as 200 tons.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished
