India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
Today
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Sylvania Q3 PGMs output exceeds target
Company chief executive Jaco Prinsloo said output for the quarter exceeded their target.
“Traditionally, quarter three is a lower quarter in terms of production as a result of the slower startup after the December break at the host mines and the shorter February month,” he said.
“In comparison with quarter three of full-year 2022, production increased by 13.2% due to various interventions at the operations which have assisted in improving the recovery efficiencies at some of the plants.”
Prinsloo said SDO had increased the annual PGM production guidance to between 72 000 oz and 74 000 oz of 4E PGMs for full-year 2023 owing to strong production performance for the year to date and positive results following the post-commissioning optimisation of the Tweefontein MF2.
Meanwhile, SDO registered $ 26.5 million in net revenue for the quarter.
Its group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation for the period under review were $ 9.8 million.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished