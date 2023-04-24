Zimplats first quarter production, grade drop

Platinum group metals (PGMs) miner Zimplats’ production for all metals dropped in the quarter that ended March 30 compared to the same quarter last year.

It said its platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold (6E) PGM output in Zimbabwe was 148 254 ounces (oz), 8% lower than the December quarter.

It was also marginally lower than the 148 541 oz produced in the March quarter of last year.

Zimplats said silver output eased 7% year on year and 12% quarter on quarter to 11 365 oz.

Nickel production fell 8% quarter on quarter and 3% year on year, at 1 420 tonnes (t).

Copper output was 1 051 t, 9% and 1% lower than the previous quarter and the prior comparable period in 2022, respectively.

Cobalt output was 21% lower quarter on quarter and 12% lower year on year, at 15 t.

Zimplats said its mined tonnage also decreased by 4% quarter on quarter, while its ore milled was 3% lower than the previous quarter at 1.88 million t.

However, milled volumes rose by 10% year on year due to the inclusion of tonnes milled at the Ngezi project's third concentrator plant, which was commissioned last September.

Zimplats also said that the 6E head grade fell 3% quarter on quarter and 4% year on year, mainly due to increased mining of lower-grade stockpiles, dilution from mining across geological structures, and mining of larger construction digs.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





