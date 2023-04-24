Exclusive
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
Today
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Zimplats first quarter production, grade drop
It said its platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold (6E) PGM output in Zimbabwe was 148 254 ounces (oz), 8% lower than the December quarter.
It was also marginally lower than the 148 541 oz produced in the March quarter of last year.
Zimplats said silver output eased 7% year on year and 12% quarter on quarter to 11 365 oz.
Nickel production fell 8% quarter on quarter and 3% year on year, at 1 420 tonnes (t).
Copper output was 1 051 t, 9% and 1% lower than the previous quarter and the prior comparable period in 2022, respectively.
Cobalt output was 21% lower quarter on quarter and 12% lower year on year, at 15 t.
Zimplats said its mined tonnage also decreased by 4% quarter on quarter, while its ore milled was 3% lower than the previous quarter at 1.88 million t.
However, milled volumes rose by 10% year on year due to the inclusion of tonnes milled at the Ngezi project's third concentrator plant, which was commissioned last September.
Zimplats also said that the 6E head grade fell 3% quarter on quarter and 4% year on year, mainly due to increased mining of lower-grade stockpiles, dilution from mining across geological structures, and mining of larger construction digs.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished