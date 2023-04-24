Norilsk Nickel's digitalization project wins the "Mining Industry 4.0"

The development of the company Norilsk Nickel became the winner of the contest of the best digitalization projects of the mining and metallurgical sector "Mining Industry 4.0", ttelegraf.ru reports.

The competition has been held since 2021 as part of the international exhibition of machinery and equipment for the mining industry MiningWorld Russia (MWR) in partnership with the Digit group of companies.

Every year an independent expert jury selects the most effective and advanced developments on digitalization of mining and metallurgical companies.

In 2023 the winners were determined in eight main nominations and four additional ones from the award parterre – GC "Digit".

The Norilsk Nickel project was recognized as the best in the newest and most relevant nomination – "Practical import substitution". The company has developed a solution for fixing quantitative indicators during ore transportation based on products from Russian vendors – "Figures" and "UralTehIs".



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





