May auction for the sale of diamonds from the State Fund of Russia

The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation announced an open auction on the sale of diamonds from the State Fund of Russia on the domestic market on May 30 in Moscow.

The seller of diamonds from the State Fund of Russia is the federal state institution "State Institution for the formation of the State Fund of Precious Metals and Precious Stones of the Russian Federation, storage, release and use of precious metals and precious Stones (Gokhran of Russia) under the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation".

Diamonds are sold at auction in lots. The lot number, information about the composition of the lot, the initial price of the lot and the "step" of the auction are indicated in the list of lots of diamonds for sale from the State Fund of Russia at an open auction.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





