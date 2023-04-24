How customers of "585*GOLDEN" use installment services

Most often with the help of installment services, customers pay for gold watches, heavy chains and wedding rings – specialists of the analytical center of the network "585* GOLDEN" found out.

They analyzed data on purchases using the BNPL service (Buy Now Pay Later) in 1,000 stores for 2022.

The main buyers of jewelry are women. In the "585*GOLDEN" network the share of their purchases is 65%, and men, respectively, 35%. This trend is even more pronounced among customers using installment services: 76% of checks are for women and only 24% for men.

However, if men traditionally buy less often, but spend more, then when using the payment service in parts, this difference is leveled. So, the average receipt of men's purchases with BNPL service is not so significantly different from women's – only by 10% (against a difference of a quarter for regular purchases). In terms of the frequency of purchases, women are in the lead, but the gap is also small (11%).

At the same time, both men and women pay for significantly more expensive goods in parts compared to ordinary purchases. The average check with an advance payment of "Mokka" in 2022 was almost twice as high as the average check in the whole network – about 16,000 rubles.

"There is an opinion that those goods for which there are not enough funds are paid in parts. However, this is not quite true. Users of BNPL services show a high level of financial literacy, because when paying in installments, they cannot spend all the available money, but wisely allocate their budget. Instant payment in installments is a convenient tool for buying more expensive products, and our customers actively use it," says Andrey Shlyaev, Director of Marketing and organization of retail sales of the "585*GOLDEN" chain.

The most expensive products that were purchased with payment in parts last year are heavy chains and bracelets (the cost of some reaches 280,000 rubles), as well as gold earrings with diamonds. And the most popular purchases of parts were wedding rings.

Residents of Novokuznetsk, Novosibirsk and Krasnoyarsk made the most purchases with BNPL-service, St. Petersburg was on the 10th, and Moscow on the 18th place.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





