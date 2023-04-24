Exclusive
24 april 2023
17 april 2023
10 april 2023
03 april 2023
27 march 2023
Russia set to create industrial cluster for production of synthetic diamonds
Image credit: Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation
The Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation held public hearings “On developing the synthetic diamond industry as a driver of Russia’s innovative economy” on April 26, 2023.
The hearings were attended by heads of scientific and educational organizations, as well as by top managers of companies engaged in the synthetic diamond industry. On behalf of the Civic Chamber, the participants were welcomed by Olga Golyshenkova, Deputy Chairman of the Commission for Economic Development and Corporate Social Responsibility, who also read out the address of Academician Yevgeny Velikhov, who is the Honorary Secretary of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation.
The co-moderator of the event was Viktor Sidnev, Director of the Troitsk Innovation Cluster and President of the Association of Science Cities of Russia.
Vadim Brazhkin, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Director of the Institute for High Pressure Physics of the Russian Academy of Sciences delivered a keynote speech on "Diamond technologies and the diamond cluster of the Russian Federation" revealing the creation history of synthetic diamonds, their application and future prospects.
Top managers of enterprises engaged in the synthesis of high-purity diamonds, the production of diamond-based tools and microelectronics spoke on behalf of the synthetic diamond industry.
Marina Sofronova, Deputy Director of the Department of State Policy in the Field of Secondary Vocational Education and Vocational Training of the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation spoke about the training of personnel in the field of secondary vocational education, including for the needs of the diamond processing industry and the need to update the relevant Federal State Educational Standards.
The participants in the hearings noted the need to combine the efforts of all areas of diamond synthesis and innovative diamond technologies in the Russian Federation on one site in the form of creating a diamond cluster as a center of competence and an expert and analytical body to solve scientific, industrial and educational problems facing the industry.
As a result, a Memorandum was signed on the creation of a synthetic diamond cluster, which was signed by the leading enterprises of the industry, scientific and educational organizations. Vadim Brazhkin, Chairman of the Diamond Cluster of the Russian Federation was elected by general vote.
The Public Chamber of the Russian Federation proposed to hold an annual scientific and practical conference on the vectors of developing and upgrading technologies for the synthesis and processing of diamonds on its basis.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished