LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
Burkina Faso transfers two mines to a company from Turkey
According to the terms of the contract, the manganese mine is sold for $47 million, the gold mine for $3.3 million.
According to the Minister of Mining Industry of Burkina Faso, Simon-Pierre Boussiml, the Turkish company was offered to build on the deposits bases for the defense and security forces of Burkina Faso.
The Tambao manganese deposit is located near the border of Mali and Niger, and is estimated to contain more than 100 million tons of ore. According to the Government of Burkina Faso, its operation will create 1.000 thousand direct and 3.000 indirect jobs, as well as increase revenues to the state treasury.
As for the gold mine in the province of Soum, according to the authorities, its operation will also contribute to an increase in mining and the creation of new jobs.
Since 2009 mining in Burkina Faso has been gaining momentum. Currently, the country is one of the largest gold producers in Africa, along with South Africa, Ghana and Mali.
Compared to 5.6 tons of gold in 2008, Burkina Faso exported 66.858 tons in 2021. At the same time, the contribution to the state budget has increased significantly in recent years - from $13.3 million in 2008 to $536 million in 2020, according to data from the National Ministry of Mining Industry.
In recent years the mining sector in Burkina Faso has been greatly affected by the security crisis, as a result of which many industrial mining enterprises have been closed and some artisanal mining facilities have been abandoned.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished