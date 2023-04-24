Burkina Faso transfers two mines to a company from Turkey

The Government of Burkina Faso and the Turkish company AFRO TURK signed agreements on the transfer of two mining assets – the Tambao industrial manganese mine and the Inata gold mine located in the Sahel zone, totaling $50.4 million, aa.com.tr reports.

According to the terms of the contract, the manganese mine is sold for $47 million, the gold mine for $3.3 million.

According to the Minister of Mining Industry of Burkina Faso, Simon-Pierre Boussiml, the Turkish company was offered to build on the deposits bases for the defense and security forces of Burkina Faso.

The Tambao manganese deposit is located near the border of Mali and Niger, and is estimated to contain more than 100 million tons of ore. According to the Government of Burkina Faso, its operation will create 1.000 thousand direct and 3.000 indirect jobs, as well as increase revenues to the state treasury.

As for the gold mine in the province of Soum, according to the authorities, its operation will also contribute to an increase in mining and the creation of new jobs.

Since 2009 mining in Burkina Faso has been gaining momentum. Currently, the country is one of the largest gold producers in Africa, along with South Africa, Ghana and Mali.

Compared to 5.6 tons of gold in 2008, Burkina Faso exported 66.858 tons in 2021. At the same time, the contribution to the state budget has increased significantly in recent years - from $13.3 million in 2008 to $536 million in 2020, according to data from the National Ministry of Mining Industry.

In recent years the mining sector in Burkina Faso has been greatly affected by the security crisis, as a result of which many industrial mining enterprises have been closed and some artisanal mining facilities have been abandoned.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





