Gem boosts first-quarter output, sales at Lesotho diamond mine

Gem Diamonds, which has a majority stake in the Letšeng diamond mine in Lesotho, recorded a 5% rise in diamond recoveries to 27 744 carats for the fiscal quarter ending March 31.

The miner produced 26 530 carats during the quarter ending December 31, 2022.

It also sold 25 687 carats in the quarter, an increase of 14% when compared to 22 509 carats in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gem realised $36.7 million from the diamonds sold in the quarter from the previous quarter’s $32.4 million.

It said the highest price achieved in the period was $282 889 per carat for a 6.63-carat pink diamond, the third highest dollar per carat achieved for a Letšeng rough diamond.

The highest price achieved for a white diamond during the period was $34 441 per carat for a 58.07-carat Type IIa white diamond.

Seven diamonds were sold for more than $1 million each, producing $11.1 million in revenue during the quarter, said Gem.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





