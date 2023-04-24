Exclusive
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
RBPlat raises concern about continuous acquisition delays
The platinum group metals miner said the delays had effectively kept the company under offer for over a year and a half, which has been a huge drain on management time.
This also harmed the company's ability to pursue strategic initiatives.
Northam Platinum, a platinum miner, objected to the acquisition, claiming that certain conditions surrounding the required offer rendered it in violation of competition regulations.
It further presented its acquisition proposal, which was later dropped early this month, paving the way for Implats.
RBPlat stated that it feels it is in the best interests of its shareholders for the firm to take all required efforts to resolve any remaining concerns as soon as feasible for the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) to grant the Compliance Certificate.
This will allow Implats to complete and implement the obligatory offer.
Implats requested last November that the TRP award it with a compliance certificate.
TRP, however, stated that Northam's remaining objections regarding the alleged violation by RBPlat with the Companies Act and the Companies Regulations needed to be rectified first.
Implats then filed an appeal on March 21 with the Takeover Special Committee (TSC) against the TRP's decision, which was dismissed.
As a result, the TRP's original judgement continues, and the TRP will only give a compliance certificate to Implats if the issues are handled.
Implats has since announced that the longstop date for fulfilling or waiving the requirements antecedent, as well as the offer's closing date, would be extended to May 31.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished