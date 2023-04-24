Exclusive
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
DRC state miner, China's CMOC reach royalties agreement
“I have some elements of this agreement, but I prefer to let the entities themselves confirm and this will be done in the next few days," finance minister Nicolas Kazadi was quoted by Reuters as saying.
CMOC confirmed that a "consensus" was reached on April 18 on the issue of Tenke Fungurume Mining (TFM) royalties.
TFM suspended copper and cobalt exports last July following an escalation in a dispute between its shareholders Gecamines and CMOC.
A Congolese court-appointed temporary administrator ordered majority owner CMOC to stop marketing and exporting its products.
An unnamed adviser to DRC President Felix Tshisekedi said that the negotiations should bring between $2 billion and $3 billion to the country.
He said Tshisekedi would travel to China in the coming weeks "to seal the renewal of Chinese contracts".
A senior Gecamines executive claimed last year that revenue loss for DRC was more than $7 billion since the start of the mining project.
CMOC rejected the claim and threatened legal action against the country.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished