LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
Amplats Q1 refined PGMs output down 13% to 626koz
The decrease in output was mainly due to the ramp-up of the Polokwane smelter in South Africa at the end of January this year following its rebuild.
It said scheduled asset integrity work at Waterval smelter and the impact of power cuts in South Africa further impacted available smelter capacity for the quarter.
Power utility Eskom’s load-curtailment impacted about 13 production days for the quarter contributing to a build-up in work-in-progress inventory of 26.500 PGM ounces.
“We remain on track to achieve our 2023 guidance, with a strong focus on demonstrating our resilience through safe, stable, and capable operations for the remainder of the year,” said Amplats chief executive Natascha Viljoen.
Refined production guidance for 2023 is between 3.6 million and 4 million ounces.
Meanwhile, Amplats said its PGMs sales volumes decreased by 17% to 698,600 ounces because of lower refined production.
The average first quarter realised basket price of $2,131/PGM ounce was lower compared to the same period last year due to lower market prices.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished