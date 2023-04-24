Exclusive

LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry

A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...

24 april 2023

"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

17 april 2023

"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange

H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...

10 april 2023

There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately

The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...

03 april 2023

Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant

Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...

27 march 2023

Platinum emerges as a replacement for palladium: demand to grow further

For the first time in three years, the global platinum market is set for a rebound as it faces supply challenges and a surge in demand. This is set to result in a supply deficit and is likely to increase platinum prices, as mentioned in kitco.com.
Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank suggests that the return of investor demand through ETFs could push the platinum market into a supply deficit. Also, the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical situation led to an uptick in platinum demand as automakers substitute the metal for palladium. Russia is pallidum-rich, and as of 2022, one Russian mining company, MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC, the world's largest nickel producer, produces about 40% of Russian palladium. Russia produces about 30-40% of the world’s palladium, notes kitco.com.
Now, with Russia facing Western sanctions, finding some substitute has become necessary and that’s where platinum has won. As platinum is increasingly used as a substitute for palladium in the production of emission-control catalytic converters, its demand is expected to grow. In addition, platinum's role in environmental-friendly hydrogen fuel-cell-powered vehicles makes it an essential component in the push for greener technology.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

