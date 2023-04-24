Jubilee to meet or exceed full-year PGM, chrome guidance

Jubilee Metals is projecting to achieve and surpass its full-year guidance for both platinum group metals (PGMs) and chrome.

This follows good production results at its South African and Zambian facilities for the third quarter ended March 31.

Jubilee anticipates that its full-year PGMs production projection will stay steady at 38 000 oz with an upward modification possible based on South Africa's power supply outlook.

Chrome operations are likely to exceed estimates of 1.2 million tonnes of chrome concentrate, thanks to higher chrome prices in the third quarter.

“Our South African operations continue to deliver a strong performance. This places our South African operations on track to meet and potentially exceed the full-year guidance,” said Jubilee chief executive Leon Coetzer.

“Our chrome operations once again exceeded its operational targets…”

Copper guidance for the full year remained unchanged at 3 000 t.

Meanwhile, Jubilee sold 11 437 oz of PGMs in the March quarter.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished