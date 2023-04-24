Exclusive

LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry

A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...

24 april 2023

"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

17 april 2023

"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange

H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...

10 april 2023

There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately

The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...

03 april 2023

Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant

Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...

27 march 2023

Jubilee to meet or exceed full-year PGM, chrome guidance

Today
News
Jubilee Metals is projecting to achieve and surpass its full-year guidance for both platinum group metals (PGMs) and chrome.
This follows good production results at its South African and Zambian facilities for the third quarter ended March 31.
Jubilee anticipates that its full-year PGMs production projection will stay steady at 38 000 oz with an upward modification possible based on South Africa's power supply outlook.
Chrome operations are likely to exceed estimates of 1.2 million tonnes of chrome concentrate, thanks to higher chrome prices in the third quarter.
“Our South African operations continue to deliver a strong performance. This places our South African operations on track to meet and potentially exceed the full-year guidance,” said Jubilee chief executive Leon Coetzer.
“Our chrome operations once again exceeded its operational targets…”
Copper guidance for the full year remained unchanged at 3 000 t.
Meanwhile, Jubilee sold 11 437 oz of PGMs in the March quarter.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished
Print version