Caledonia's first-quarter gold output falls due to interruptions at Blanket mine

Today News

Caledonia Mining produced 16,036 ounces (oz) at its flagship Blanket mine, in Zimbabwe in the first quarter of the year, which was 13% lower than the 18,515 oz produced, a year earlier.

The miner said production dropped due to several individually insignificant mechanical breakdowns and logistical issues which have now been resolved.

It said production in the early part of April 2023 had since improved more than expected.

Caledonia is still expecting full-year guidance of between 75 000 oz and 80 000 oz of gold.

Company chief executive Mark Learmonth said production at Blanket is usually lower in the first quarter of each year before it goes up in the following quarters.

“This trend is in evidence this year, albeit production in the first quarter of 2023 was below our target due to a series of issues including equipment failures and logistical issues,” he said.

Meanwhile, Caledonia's Bilboes oxides project, also in Zimbabwe, began gold production from oxides obtained from pre-stripping works in the final days of the review period, producing 105 oz of gold.

The Bilboes project, which Caledonia acquired in January, has seen historically limited open pit mining.

Caledonia said that the on-mine cost of Bilboes oxide production is expected to be between $1 200/oz and $1 320/oz.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





