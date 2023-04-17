Exclusive
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
Yesterday
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
Caledonia's first-quarter gold output falls due to interruptions at Blanket mine
The miner said production dropped due to several individually insignificant mechanical breakdowns and logistical issues which have now been resolved.
It said production in the early part of April 2023 had since improved more than expected.
Caledonia is still expecting full-year guidance of between 75 000 oz and 80 000 oz of gold.
Company chief executive Mark Learmonth said production at Blanket is usually lower in the first quarter of each year before it goes up in the following quarters.
“This trend is in evidence this year, albeit production in the first quarter of 2023 was below our target due to a series of issues including equipment failures and logistical issues,” he said.
Meanwhile, Caledonia's Bilboes oxides project, also in Zimbabwe, began gold production from oxides obtained from pre-stripping works in the final days of the review period, producing 105 oz of gold.
The Bilboes project, which Caledonia acquired in January, has seen historically limited open pit mining.
Caledonia said that the on-mine cost of Bilboes oxide production is expected to be between $1 200/oz and $1 320/oz.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished