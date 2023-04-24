Norilsk Nickel enterprises to test equipment from China, Turkey and Peru

Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel, as well as one of the largest producers of platinum and copper, continues to deal with import substitution and the search for alternative producers, ttelegraf.ru reports.

The tenth package of EU sanctions, according to Sergey Rotanov, director of the logistics department of Norilsk Nickel, "put an end to the purchase of any equipment except refrigerators." In the summer and autumn of last year, the situation was particularly acute.

"Then the situation with the supply of mining equipment and spare parts began to gradually improve: offers began to appear on the market. However, they were mostly companies unknown to us," the top manager said.

"By joint efforts, we managed to move supplies from the dead point, and now even for those spare parts for mining equipment that no one wanted to supply six months ago, competition has appeared," said Rotanov. "We have opened the supply chain on the basis of an existing representative office of our sales function – a branch of the Logistics Department in China with a wide range of powers and tasks – and together with the specialists of the Norilsk division, we are looking at the proposals of manufacturers from friendly countries."

Representatives of Norilsk Nickel, as part of various delegations, have already visited China, Turkey and Peru, whose equipment is planned to be tested at the company's enterprises. Impressions about the manufacturers, according to Rotanov, are encouraging.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





