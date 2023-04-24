Exclusive
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
Norilsk Nickel enterprises to test equipment from China, Turkey and Peru
The tenth package of EU sanctions, according to Sergey Rotanov, director of the logistics department of Norilsk Nickel, "put an end to the purchase of any equipment except refrigerators." In the summer and autumn of last year, the situation was particularly acute.
"Then the situation with the supply of mining equipment and spare parts began to gradually improve: offers began to appear on the market. However, they were mostly companies unknown to us," the top manager said.
"By joint efforts, we managed to move supplies from the dead point, and now even for those spare parts for mining equipment that no one wanted to supply six months ago, competition has appeared," said Rotanov. "We have opened the supply chain on the basis of an existing representative office of our sales function – a branch of the Logistics Department in China with a wide range of powers and tasks – and together with the specialists of the Norilsk division, we are looking at the proposals of manufacturers from friendly countries."
Representatives of Norilsk Nickel, as part of various delegations, have already visited China, Turkey and Peru, whose equipment is planned to be tested at the company's enterprises. Impressions about the manufacturers, according to Rotanov, are encouraging.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished