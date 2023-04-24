A unique "Digital Investor" project launched at Norilsk Nickel

The unique innovative project "Digital Investor" was launched in 2023 in the company "Norilsk Nickel", sgnorilsk.ru reports.

According to Anastasia Perfilieva, deputy director of the Polar branch of Norilsk Nickel for personnel and social policy, "Digital Investor" does not cancel traditional forms of remuneration – wages and bonuses, their employees of the company will receive in traditional monetary form.

"Digital Investor" is a program that entitles employees to receive cash payments – a digital financial asset (CFA). CFA is a financial instrument recognized by Russian laws that uses the advantages of blockchain.

CFAs can be linked to real assets, such as metals, oil, or stocks. In the case of Norilsk Nickel, this is the value of the company's shares, the manager explained.

According to her, every employee of Norilsk Nickel has a CFA and it is tied not to the level of the position, but to the length of service. Thus, the company expresses its gratitude to the employees for the work and participation that they show every day in their professional activities.

With 1-4 years of work experience, an employee receives 2 CFA; 5-9 years – 4 CFA; 10-14 years – 6 CFA; 15-19 years – 8 CFA; more than 20 years – 10 CFA.

Maintokens are tied to the market value of a stock that is traded on the Moscow stock Exchange. The share price directly depends on the market, and the possible yield depends on the value of the share at the time of its repayment in five years.

If we take into account the indicators of employees with experience from 5 to 9 years, and this is just a young, promising stratum of labor collectives, then each of them is entitled to 4 CFA, Perfilieva said.

"As of January 31, 2023, they would have cost 60,600 rubles. If this project had happened in 2022, they would have cost 87,968 rubles, and in 2018 only 46,328 rubles. This suggests that in any case, the investment is profitable, because you, as investors, do not risk anything – all the necessary funds for the purchase of maintokens will be transferred to your special accounts by the company," the manager said.

Special accounts to which the company will transfer funds for the purchase of maintokens will be linked to the salary accounts of Rosbank. The presence of a salary account in it is a prerequisite for participation in the Digital Investor program.

The accrued maintokens can be seen in your wallet on the Atomize platform.

To date, 12,000 employees of Norilsk Nickel have opened their wallets there.

With this program in one year we plan to cover about 40,000 persons of the Norilsk division only, Perfilieva said.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





