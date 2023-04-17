Exclusive
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
Yesterday
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
De Beers' first quarter output plateaus
The diversified group said production plateaued as the planned treatment of higher-grade ore and strong operational performance across most of the assets was offset by the planned end of operations in Venetia's open pit in December 2022 as the mine transitions to underground operations.
It said De Beers’ Botswana production rose 12% to 6.9 million carats, primarily driven by the planned treatment of higher-grade ore and continued strong plant performance at Orapa.
Namibia production also rose 37% to 600 000 carats, primarily driven by the contribution from the Benguela Gem vessel, which commenced production in March 2022.
Production in Canada increased by 11% to 700 000 carats, despite unplanned maintenance challenges.
However, South Africa's production decreased by 56% to 700 000 carats.
Venetia continues to process low-grade surface stockpiles, which will result in temporary lower production levels as it transitions to underground operations.
De Beers’ production guidance for 2023 remained unchanged at between 30 million and 33 million carats, subject to trading conditions.
Meanwhile, Anglo said De Beers’ rough diamond sales reached 9.7 million carats from three sights, compared with 7.9 million carats from two sights in the first quarter of 2022.
