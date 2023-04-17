De Beers' first quarter output plateaus

Today News

De Beers’ rough diamond production was flat at 8.9 million carats in the first quarter of 2023, according to its parent company, Anglo American.

The diversified group said production plateaued as the planned treatment of higher-grade ore and strong operational performance across most of the assets was offset by the planned end of operations in Venetia's open pit in December 2022 as the mine transitions to underground operations.

It said De Beers’ Botswana production rose 12% to 6.9 million carats, primarily driven by the planned treatment of higher-grade ore and continued strong plant performance at Orapa.

Namibia production also rose 37% to 600 000 carats, primarily driven by the contribution from the Benguela Gem vessel, which commenced production in March 2022.

Production in Canada increased by 11% to 700 000 carats, despite unplanned maintenance challenges.

However, South Africa's production decreased by 56% to 700 000 carats.

Venetia continues to process low-grade surface stockpiles, which will result in temporary lower production levels as it transitions to underground operations.

De Beers’ production guidance for 2023 remained unchanged at between 30 million and 33 million carats, subject to trading conditions.

Meanwhile, Anglo said De Beers’ rough diamond sales reached 9.7 million carats from three sights, compared with 7.9 million carats from two sights in the first quarter of 2022.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





