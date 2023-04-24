First International IGI D Show is slated to take place from May 5-7 in Dubai

According to reports, the IGI D Show which was initially launched in India in 2011 by the Antwerp-based International Gemological Institute (IGI), has shifted the venue and will take place in Dubai this year.

Therefore, the first international edition of the popular IGI D Show will take place from May 5-7 in Dubai, UAE. Over 100,000 designs from 33 jewellery manufacturers will be on display at the show's first international edition. Representatives from more than 150 prominent retail brands and chain stores are expected to showcase their goods at the Show.

Tehmasp Printer, president and managing director of IGI India said: "The core of all editions of IGI D Show has been thought-provoking ideas, quality designs and long-lasting relationships. The international edition is a step towards integrating with international players who share similar ideas and visions for the global fraternity."

IGI Global CEO Roland Lorie added: "Being a global certifying authority, IGI is dedicated to catering for the developing dynamics that make the gem and jewellery industry what it is."



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished