LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry

A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...

24 april 2023

"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

17 april 2023

"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange

H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...

10 april 2023

There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately

The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...

03 april 2023

Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant

Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...

27 march 2023

First International IGI D Show is slated to take place from May 5-7 in Dubai

According to reports, the IGI D Show which was initially launched in India in 2011 by the Antwerp-based International Gemological Institute (IGI), has shifted the venue and will take place in Dubai this year.
Therefore, the first international edition of the popular IGI D Show will take place from May 5-7 in Dubai, UAE. Over 100,000 designs from 33 jewellery manufacturers will be on display at the show's first international edition. Representatives from more than 150 prominent retail brands and chain stores are expected to showcase their goods at the Show.
Tehmasp Printer, president and managing director of IGI India said: "The core of all editions of IGI D Show has been thought-provoking ideas, quality designs and long-lasting relationships. The international edition is a step towards integrating with international players who share similar ideas and visions for the global fraternity."
IGI Global CEO Roland Lorie added: "Being a global certifying authority, IGI is dedicated to catering for the developing dynamics that make the gem and jewellery industry what it is."

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished
