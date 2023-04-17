Exclusive

LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry

A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...

Yesterday

"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

17 april 2023

"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange

H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...

10 april 2023

There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately

The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...

03 april 2023

Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant

Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...

27 march 2023

A unique all-platinum Rolex may fetch $2.2 Mn at the MLG auction

Today
News
news_25042023_rolex.png
          Image credit: Monaco Legend Group

A unique Rolex Yacht-Master watch, made entirely of platinum and gifted to ex-Rolex CEO Patrick Heiniger is expected to fetch between $1.1 mn to $2.2 mn. The watch highlights the Exclusive Timepieces auction held by Monaco Legend Group (MLG) in Monte Carlo. According to the report from IDI, the watch’s dial features 'diamond hour markers with baguette-cut sapphires at six and nine and a triangular-cut sapphire at 12.' It was presented to Patrick Heiniger, who took over as CEO from his father Andre Heiniger in 1992, to mark the watchmaker’s ten-millionth chronometer movement.
As per the Monaco Legend Group, 'The watch is made of the rarest of metals with an incredible unique dial and it comes with outstanding provenance directly from the family that marked the history of the Rolex company.'

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version