A unique all-platinum Rolex may fetch $2.2 Mn at the MLG auction

Image credit: Monaco Legend Group

A unique Rolex Yacht-Master watch, made entirely of platinum and gifted to ex-Rolex CEO Patrick Heiniger is expected to fetch between $1.1 mn to $2.2 mn. The watch highlights the Exclusive Timepieces auction held by Monaco Legend Group (MLG) in Monte Carlo. According to the report from IDI, the watch’s dial features 'diamond hour markers with baguette-cut sapphires at six and nine and a triangular-cut sapphire at 12.' It was presented to Patrick Heiniger, who took over as CEO from his father Andre Heiniger in 1992, to mark the watchmaker’s ten-millionth chronometer movement.As per the Monaco Legend Group, 'The watch is made of the rarest of metals with an incredible unique dial and it comes with outstanding provenance directly from the family that marked the history of the Rolex company.'