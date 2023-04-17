Exclusive

LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry

A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...

"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange

H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...

There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately

The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...

Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant

Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...

Eastern Platinum shareholders mull legal action for unethical chrome sales

Eastern Platinum Limited (EPL), a holding company with mining operations in South Africa, is facing a serious legal challenge from shareholders over the unethical sale of 100,000 metric tonnes of chrome concentrate worth hundreds of millions of rands. 
EPL, which is listed on the Toronto and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges, is currently embroiled in a scandal that saw shareholders requesting a comprehensive investigation into the problem. 
The source of shareholder’s concern is EPL's majority shareholder, Chinese businessman Liu Changyu's alleged unethical sale of a significant amount of chrome concentrate.
Changyu, who took control of EPL in 2016 before expanding his interest to 32% in 2021, is accused of selling the chrome concentrate at a loss.
He allegedly sold the chrome concentrate for $105.11 per dry metric tonne, according to Ulrich Roux, the attorney representing the dissatisfied stockholders.
 This price is significantly lower (by more than 50%) than the market-related price of roughly $213 per dry metric tonne at the time of the deal, resulting in millions of dollars in lost revenue for the corporation.
The sale was made to Great Wall Enterprise, a US-registered corporation connected to Liu's sister, Liu Dijun.
Great Wall Enterprise specialises in animal feeds, cooking oils, and meat products, as well as auto sales, which is Changyu's principal commercial interest in China.
 This raises additional concerns regarding the transaction's authenticity.
"This unauthorised and highly suspicious sale has resulted in a massive loss of income for both the company and the South African Revenue Service (SARS), a crucial source of revenue for the country," said Roux in a statement published by MiningMx.
Aside from a considerable loss to SARS, the sale's negative impact on the cash flow of EPL's subsidiary Barplats Mines Limited (BML) has left it with significant outstanding debts to local service suppliers.
The shareholders also alleged that Changyu’s sale of the chrome concentrate was part of a larger pattern of premeditated misappropriation, exploitation of South African mineral resources, and very questionable financial dealings.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

