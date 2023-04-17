Production at Wesizwe’s Bakubung Platinum Mine in the offing

Today News

Wesizwe Platinum says production at the Bakubung Platinum Mine (BPM) in South Africa is expected to start as “soon as possible” after the commissioning of the processing plant has been completed.

It said the test run of the main system of the processing plant was completed towards the end of January 2023.

The cold and hot commissioning of the BPM processing plant was expected to begin in March or this month after the deficiencies or snags which were identified during the test run have been resolved and rectified.

However, a steady state operation was not achieved due to several challenges during this period.

“It is envisaged that these challenges will be resolved swiftly and that commissioning of the BPM processing plant will commence before the end of May 2023,” said Wesizwe.

Wesizwe officially launched the BPM development project in July 2011.

BPM will consist of an underground mine with a twin vertical shaft system - a main shaft and a ventilation shaft which will also function as the second escape route – and a process plant.

The main shaft is planned to have a hoisting capacity of 230 000 tonnes of ore plus 40 000 tonnes of waste per month.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





