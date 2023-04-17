Exclusive
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
Yesterday
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
Production at Wesizwe’s Bakubung Platinum Mine in the offing
It said the test run of the main system of the processing plant was completed towards the end of January 2023.
The cold and hot commissioning of the BPM processing plant was expected to begin in March or this month after the deficiencies or snags which were identified during the test run have been resolved and rectified.
However, a steady state operation was not achieved due to several challenges during this period.
“It is envisaged that these challenges will be resolved swiftly and that commissioning of the BPM processing plant will commence before the end of May 2023,” said Wesizwe.
Wesizwe officially launched the BPM development project in July 2011.
BPM will consist of an underground mine with a twin vertical shaft system - a main shaft and a ventilation shaft which will also function as the second escape route – and a process plant.
The main shaft is planned to have a hoisting capacity of 230 000 tonnes of ore plus 40 000 tonnes of waste per month.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished