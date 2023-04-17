Exclusive
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
Yesterday
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
Storm Mountain Diamonds recovers 108-carat pink diamond at Lesotho mine
Image credit: Storm Mountain Diamonds
Storm Mountain Diamonds, a subsidiary of Namakwa Diamonds, has recovered a 108.39-carat fancy pink diamond at its Kao mine in Lesotho.
It said the rare Type IIa gemstone is one of the largest pink diamonds ever discovered.
The Kao mine produced the 47.81-carat Pink Eternity in 2022; the 25.97-carat Pink Dawn and the 21.68ct Pink Palesa in 2021, as well as the 29.59ct Rose of Kao in 2018.
Storm said the latest discovery reinforces Kao Mine's position as one of the world's leading producers of pink diamonds.
The diamond was described as "one of the most significant diamonds found to date in Lesotho" by the Lesotho Minister of Natural Resources.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished