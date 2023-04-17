Storm Mountain Diamonds recovers 108-carat pink diamond at Lesotho mine

Image credit: Storm Mountain Diamonds

Storm Mountain Diamonds, a subsidiary of Namakwa Diamonds, has recovered a 108.39-carat fancy pink diamond at its Kao mine in Lesotho.It said the rare Type IIa gemstone is one of the largest pink diamonds ever discovered.The Kao mine produced the 47.81-carat Pink Eternity in 2022; the 25.97-carat Pink Dawn and the 21.68ct Pink Palesa in 2021, as well as the 29.59ct Rose of Kao in 2018.Storm said the latest discovery reinforces Kao Mine's position as one of the world's leading producers of pink diamonds.The diamond was described as "one of the most significant diamonds found to date in Lesotho" by the Lesotho Minister of Natural Resources.