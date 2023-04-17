"585*GOLD" increased the share of new customers by 20% due to matching databases with banks

Yesterday News

The 585*GOLDEN network, thanks to database matching, covers an audience of 13.2 million people monthly through the communication channels of banks.

Credit institutions broadcast cashback offers through available communication channels: email newsletters, push notifications, posts in social networks, notifications in the banking application.

As a result, the share of new customers for the jewelry chain has increased by 20% since mid-2022 and now reaches 64%.

For customers, matching on the bank's side allows you to get a unique discount, 5-10% lower than the market price. Moreover, you can get such a discount at the most relevant moment, for example, on your birthday, before preparing for a wedding or for another event, when you plan to buy jewelry gifts for yourself and your loved ones.

According to the study "585 *GOLD", additional financial bonuses are important for 60% of buyers.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





