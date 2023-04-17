Exclusive
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
Yesterday
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
Norilsk Nickel's dividends for 2022 to be considered on April 28
According to the Sinara IB, Norilsk Nickel can pay 660 rubles per share in 2022, which implies a dividend yield of 4%. Alfa-Bank analysts expect the dividend yield of payments for the past year at the level of 5%.
The dividend policy of Norilsk Nickel assumes payments at the level of at least 30% of EBITDA, while from 2013 to 2022 the company transferred 60% of EBITDA to shareholders. The exception was the final dividends for 2020, when the main shareholders – Interros and Rusal - agreed to reduce payments by almost 40% and conduct a buyback, in which Rusal played a major role.
The final dividends for 2021 were the last ones based on EBITDA and the dividend formula in the shareholders' agreement.
After the expiration of the legally binding document in 2023, the company will have to reduce payments proportionally, the head of Norilsk Nickel, Vladimir Potanin, said earlier. Payments, according to the company's management, should be linked to free cash flow in order to take into account growing investments.
Potanin's Interros now owns about 35.95% of Norilsk Nickel's shares. Rusal controls 26.25%. The share of Crispian Roman Abramovich and Alexander Abramov is approximately 4% of the shares. Norilsk Nickel's free float is about 33%, Interfax notes.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished