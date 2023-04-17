Exclusive

"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

17 april 2023

"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange

H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...

10 april 2023

There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately

The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...

03 april 2023

Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant

Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...

27 march 2023

“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”

Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...

20 march 2023

Nornickel announces consolidated production results for 1Q 2023

Nornickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces preliminary consolidated production results for the first quarter of 2023 and full year 2023 production outlook.
Senior Vice-President — Operational Director, Sergey Stepanov commented on the production results, “In 1Q 2023, we increased the output of copper and PGMs compared to the same period of last year. The temporary decrease in nickel production was scheduled due to short-term repairs of furnaces at Nadezhda Smelter and a grinding mill at Talnakh Concentrator. Scheduled repairs are carried out regularly with an aim to maintain operations of the main technological units uninterrupted. I would like to highlight a significant improvement of the quality of our nickel cathodes produced in Kola Division due to the improvement of operational efficiency. The content of cobalt and copper and zinc impurities in nickel cathodes decreased by almost 40% and 50%, respectively, compared to the previous year levels. Taking into account all the initiatives, which have been rolled out to minimize the negative impact of the recently emerged logistical and operating risks, associated with the supply disruption of high-performance equipment and spare parts, we reiterate our previously announced production guidance from own Russian feed for FY2023”.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.
The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland. 
MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.
Norilsk Nickel fully supports the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The company considers social responsibility and commitment to the principles of sustainable development as one of the pillars of operational efficiency and business development. Nornickel seeks to continuously improve its activities in the areas of environmental protection, human rights, health and safety, environmental impact assessment, and biodiversity preservation. The company spent RUB 221.5 billion on SDG-linked projects in 2021.

Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished


