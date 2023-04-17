Gold heist at Canada's biggest airport investigated by Mounties

Yesterday News

Canada’s national police force is investigating a heist at Canada’s busiest airport that may have netted thieves more than US$100 million worth of gold, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed they are looking into a gold robbery at Pearson International Airport, just outside Toronto.

The airport did not respond to a request for comment.

The Toronto Sun reported earlier Thursday that 3,600 pounds of gold being moved through the airport had been stolen. The newspaper said the theft was likely linked to organized crime, citing an unnamed police source.

At current prices, 3,600 pounds of gold would be worth about US$105 million.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





