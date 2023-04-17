Exclusive
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
Yesterday
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
Anglo makes progress towards carbon-neutral operations by 2040
The group said its scope 1 and 2 emissions were 21% below the peak levels of 2019 at the end of 2022. “This significant reduction reflects our transition to 100% renewable electricity supply across our South America operations, with Australia to follow in 2025,” it said.
“In southern Africa, now our largest source of scope 2 emissions, we have partnered with EDF Renewables to develop 3-5 GW of clean generation capacity over the next decade.”
“While scope 3 emissions reduction is largely dependent on the decarbonisation of our value chains and the steel industry in particular, which represents the significant majority of our footprint, we are progressing towards our ambition to halve these emissions by 2040.”
Anglo said it is also working with several prominent steelmaking customers to help develop cleaner steelmaking technologies.
The group is cutting carbon emissions in its shipping activities through the introduction of our 10-strong LNG dual-fuelled “Ubuntu” shipping fleet throughout 2023 and 2024, with two capesize vessels already in service and offering up to a 35% emissions reduction compared to conventional fuel.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished