Anglo makes progress towards carbon-neutral operations by 2040

Yesterday News

Diversified mining giant, Anglo American is progressing towards its target of becoming carbon neutral across our operations by 2040.

The group said its scope 1 and 2 emissions were 21% below the peak levels of 2019 at the end of 2022. “This significant reduction reflects our transition to 100% renewable electricity supply across our South America operations, with Australia to follow in 2025,” it said.

“In southern Africa, now our largest source of scope 2 emissions, we have partnered with EDF Renewables to develop 3-5 GW of clean generation capacity over the next decade.”

“While scope 3 emissions reduction is largely dependent on the decarbonisation of our value chains and the steel industry in particular, which represents the significant majority of our footprint, we are progressing towards our ambition to halve these emissions by 2040.”

Anglo said it is also working with several prominent steelmaking customers to help develop cleaner steelmaking technologies.

The group is cutting carbon emissions in its shipping activities through the introduction of our 10-strong LNG dual-fuelled “Ubuntu” shipping fleet throughout 2023 and 2024, with two capesize vessels already in service and offering up to a 35% emissions reduction compared to conventional fuel.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





