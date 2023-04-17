Exclusive
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
Lab-grown diamonds gaining immense traction in India
With the significant price hike in gold as well as naturally mined diamonds, consumers have begun to look at the greener, pocket-friendly option of lab-grown diamonds this season.
Lab-grown diamonds have gained massive popularity in recent years with a lot of awareness among consumers. The unique and independent personality of lab-grown diamonds as a sustainable and environmentally friendly yet affordable gemstone is extremely well accepted by millennial consumers. This trend is increasingly reflected in the sales of lab-grown diamond studded jewellery across India. While millennials are willing to pay a 44% premium on sustainable products, young women prefer lab-grown diamonds for engagement rings. According to reports, like mined counterparts, lab-grown diamonds also offer investment opportunities.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished