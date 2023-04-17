Exclusive
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
Lucapa receives Q1 dividends of A$2.1 mln
It said the development loan owing to Lucapa from SML decreased to A$18.6 million as of 31 March 2023 from A$33.6 million a year earlier mainly because of SML repaying a large part of its development loan.
However, the development loan owing by Mothae to Lucapa increased from A$54.5 million as of 31 March 2022 to A$76.7 million as of 31 March 2023, largely because of the interest accrued on the loan.
Meanwhile, Lucapa said SML recovered 7,165 carats during the quarter, a 37% increase over the corresponding prior year period.
These diamond recoveries included 88 Special sized diamonds with the largest diamond recovered, a 150-carat Type IIa D coloured stone, it said.
Two parcels, with a combined total of 7,162 carats were sold in the first quarter for $12.6 million.
It recorded rough diamond revenues of $12.6 million from Lulo and an average diamond price of $1,759 per carat.
Lucapa also said that its 70%-owned Mothae in Lesotho recovered 7,486 carats at an average grade of 2.3cpht during the quarter.
Diamond recoveries included 52 special-sized diamonds, with the largest diamond recovered an 86-carat stone.
It said the average diamond price of $887 per carat achieved during the Quarter was 28% higher than the corresponding prior year period.
Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall said despite record carat production last year, the Lulo JORC classified inferred alluvial diamond resource increased by 2% to 154,000 carats.
“At Mothae, there are positive early indications of the benefits from the plant flow sheet changes made to increase both capacity and revenue/ hour with a new record set in March for monthly volume processed,” he said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished