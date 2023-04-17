De Beers gets nod for Victor Mine reclamation

Today News

De Beers Group is being recognized for its ongoing reclamation work on the former Victor Mine, northernontariobusiness.com writes.

Located in the James Bay Lowlands, the diamond mine operated between 2008 and 2019.

Active closure of the mine will be complete by the end of 2023, but progressive reclamation actually began in 2014. Long-term monitoring at the site will continue until at least 2039.

“Our goal in closing Victor Mine has always been to return the site to a natural state that is safe for people and animals,” Moses Madondo, managing director of De Beers Group Managed Operations, said in a news release.

“We are grateful for this award because it recognizes the long history of work and collaboration with Indigenous communities and regulators to develop a closure and reclamation plan that enables the responsible closure of Ontario’s first and only diamond mine.”

Named for Tom Peters, a pioneer in Ontario mine reclamation, the award has been given since 1987 to recognize excellence in mine reclamation.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





