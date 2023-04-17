Namdeb to replace 50% of high-carbon electricity footprint with renewable energy

Namdeb, a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, is targeting to replace up to 50% of the current high-carbon electricity footprint with renewable wind energy.

Company head of strategic initiatives Lionel Coetzee said in a statement that they began studies into a prospective wind energy facility in 2020, which led in the installation of wind measurement masts to determine potential.

This resulted in the establishment of a site about 45 km north of Oranjemund within the Southern Coastal Mine (Mining License 43) for a wind energy facility (WEF).

“The work has progressed to a point where Namdeb will now seek to obtain an environmental clearance certificate for a 34MW wind energy facility from the Ministry of Environment,Forestry and Tourism,” he said.

The WEF is projected to become operational by the end of 2025 pending permitting and relevant approvals.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





